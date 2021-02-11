Dunkin’ launches wedding ‘I Do’ merchandise collection

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ fans can officially say “I Do’ while wearing the latest from the coffee chain’s merchandise collection.

On Thursday Dunkin’ made its wedding merchandise collection available to coffee-drinking fans.

“Inspired by being a part of so many love stories over the years, just ahead of Valentine’s Day, the brand is helping Dunkin’ obsessed couples tie the knot and run together forever with the first-ever Dunkin’ wedding merch collection,” the coffee chain said in a statement.

The “I Do” collection includes, a Dunkin’-ized veil, a Dunkin’ patterned bowtie, a satin robe, a ring bearer pillow and a “Marry Me, Dunkin'” sweatshirt.

The merchandise can be purchased by visiting ShopDunkin.com.

