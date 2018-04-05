Dunkin’ menu shakeup includes doughnut fries, other $2 snacks

(WHDH) — Dunkin’ Donuts has rolled out a new snacks menu and it includes an array of mouth-watering items, including cinnamon-sugar coated doughnut fries!

The coffee shop’s new ‘Gotta-Have $2 Snacks’ include Munchkins dippers, ham and cheese roll-ups, pretzel bites, wafflebreaded chicken tenders, warm cookies and gluten-free brownies.

“As part of Dunkin’ Donuts’ ongoing commitment to menu innovation and meeting the needs of on-the-go guests, the brand is now testing a new $2 snacking menu at a small number of its restaurants in the Boston market, including 265 Franklin Street (Boston), 100 Harborside Drive (Logan Airport) and 588 Washington Street (Quincy),” the coffee shop said in a statement.

Dunkin’ says the test is designed to gather valuable feedback from consumers, franchisees and their employees to help inform future decisions about a possible national rollout.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)