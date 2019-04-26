Dunkin’ now selling lip balm that smells and tastes like Munchkins

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - If you like Munchkins, then you will certainly love Dunkin’s latest invention.

The Canton-based coffee chain is now selling Munchkin lip balm boxes at participating locations nationwide.

It’s no joke. The sweet-scented vanilla lip balm comes in Dunkin’s signature white Munchkin box.

If you’re a Dunkin’ junkie, you better act fast. The product will only be available for a limited time.

The sets of two are selling for $5.99, according to social media reports.

