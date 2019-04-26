Dunkin’ now selling lip balm that smells and tastes like Munchkins

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - If you like Munchkins, then you will certainly love Dunkin’s latest invention.
The Canton-based coffee chain is now selling Munchkin lip balm boxes at participating locations nationwide.
It’s no joke. The sweet-scented vanilla lip balm comes in Dunkin’s signature white Munchkin box.
If you’re a Dunkin’ junkie, you better act fast. The product will only be available for a limited time.
The sets of two are selling for $5.99, according to social media reports.
View this post on Instagram
Look what we have for sale while supplies last at @dunkin. It’s dunkin lip balm and it taste yummy. It’s only $5.99 for the set and it’s so worth it. Look how cute that little box is too. I had to get myself a set and Lilliana a set. Come down and get yourself a set before they sellout. #dunkinemployee #dunkindonuts #dunkin #dunkinmerchadise #dunkinlife #dunkinlipbalm #americarunsondunkin #dunkindonutscoffee #dunkincoffee
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)