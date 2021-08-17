FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ says it will be offering discounted coffees throughout the fall to celebrate the start of the new NFL season and the return of New England Patriots football.

Starting on Aug. 24, DD Perks members can enjoy an exclusive offer for a $2 medium hot or iced coffee on Tuesdays at Dunkin’ locations across the region, the Canton-based coffee chain said in a news release.

The offer will be available in-store, at the drive-thru or via on-the-go ordering.

Dunkin’ is also rolling out a new “Forever NE” doughnut, a classic vanilla frosted treat topped with red and blue sprinkles.

Dunkin’

To enroll in DD Perks, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)