Dunkin’ offering free delivery on orders of $10 or more through April 19

BOSTON (WHDH) - For the next 12 days, Dunkin’ will be offering free delivery on orders of $10 or more through Grubhub and expanding their delivery service across the country, the company said Tuesday.

The delivery deal will run through April 19 for people ordering more than $10 of food or drinks via Grubhub’s app or website.

Dunkin is expanding its service with Grubhub during the delivery deal to add an additional 1,300 stores, the company said.

To see if you live near a store offering the deal, visit https://www.grubhub.com/food/dunkin.

