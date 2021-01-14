Dunkin’ offering quadruple perks rewards to celebrate start of Bruins season

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - To celebrate the start of the new Bruins season, Dunkin’ on Friday will be offering quadruple rewards points for DD Perks members.

The Canton-based coffee chain says it will be offering 20 points per dollar rather than five on beverage purchases.

Once a DD Perks member accrues 200 points, they receive a coupon for a free beverage of their choice.

To enroll in DD Perks, download the Dunkin’ app or click here.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)