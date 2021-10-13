BOSTON (WHDH) - Dunkin’ fans have the chance to win $1,000 through a virtual trick-or-treat experience.

The coffee chain created an augmented reality door that people can access on their phones that allows fans to ring a bell, prompting the door to open and a prize to be revealed.

Those who open the Dunkin’ Door could instantly win $1,000 or a Dunkin’ electronic gift card that can be used toward their new Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato or Spider Donut.

The sweepstakes runs through Halloween.

“Halloween is always a fearfully fun holiday at Dunkin’,” said Anh-Dao Kefor, Director of Integrated Marketing at Dunkin’. “This year we are going all-in for the occasion, celebrating our Halloween enthusiasts with not only the sweetest new Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato, but also a special scary sweepstakes offering up to $1K per day through a virtual trick-or-treating experience.”

