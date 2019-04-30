Dunkin’ on track to replace all foam cups with paper cups by end of year

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ says it is on track to replace all of its foam cups with new double-walled paper cups in all of its stores by the end of the year.

“We are on target to meet our goal and are projected to have over 70 percent of our system converted by the end of 2019,” Dunkin’ said in a statement.

The paper cups are already being used in municipalities, like Brookline and Cambridge, where styrofoam has been banned.

New York City, California, Hawaii, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Michigan, Kentucky, Indiana, and NextGen restaurants are also offering paper cups already.

In 2018, the Canton-based coffee chain announced a plan to eliminate all polystyrene foam cups in its global supply chain by mid-2020.

