(WHDH) — Coffee lovers will be able to head over to one of Dunkin’s more than 300 next-generation stores to try out three new beverages.

The coffee-forward menu gives guests even more elevated offerings in a modern atmosphere full of innovative technologies and exciting elements, like a tap system serving eight consistently cold beverages such as Cold Brew coffee and Nitro-infused Cold Brew coffee, according to Dunkin’.

The three new items include:

Shakerato: Two shots of sweetened espresso, swirled to create a cold foam layer.

Cold Brew Latte: Dunkin’ Cold Brew combined with a latte.

Café Au Lait: Dark Roast coffee mixed with steamed milk.

Dunkin’ says they will continue evolving their menu, with additional items coming to next-generation stores in 2020.

