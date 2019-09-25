(WHDH) — Coffee lovers will be able to head over to one of Dunkin’s more than 300 next-generation stores to try out three new beverages.
The coffee-forward menu gives guests even more elevated offerings in a modern atmosphere full of innovative technologies and exciting elements, like a tap system serving eight consistently cold beverages such as Cold Brew coffee and Nitro-infused Cold Brew coffee, according to Dunkin’.
The three new items include:
- Shakerato: Two shots of sweetened espresso, swirled to create a cold foam layer.
- Cold Brew Latte: Dunkin’ Cold Brew combined with a latte.
- Café Au Lait: Dark Roast coffee mixed with steamed milk.
Dunkin’ says they will continue evolving their menu, with additional items coming to next-generation stores in 2020.
Find a next-generation restaurant near you:
