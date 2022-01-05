CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ is ringing in the new year with an array of new menu offerings.

Customers can now order two new winter beverages, the brown sugar oat iced latte and winter blend coffee, the Canton-based chain announced Wednesday.

The brown sugar oat iced latte blends rich, handcrafted espresso with creamy oat milk and brown sugar cookie flavor, according to the coffee chain.

Dunkin’ says the winter blend coffee is a full-bodied, smooth medium roast that boasts notes of gingersnap. It is available hot or iced.

Three new snacks are also on the new seasonal menu, including omelet bites, chive and onion stuffed bagel minis, and a stroopwafel doughnut.

The omelet bites are served with two per order in a convenient portable tray and are available in bacon and cheddar or egg white and veggie. The stuffed bagel minis are also served warm with two per order.

Dunkin’ says the stroopwafel doughnut features the chain’s beloved chocolate frosted doughnut topped with a mini stroopwafel cookie that combines caramel between two crunchy wafer cookies.

All of the items are available through Feb. 1.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)