Dunkin’ rolling out $2 iced green tea refreshers just in time for summer

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ announced this week that it is rolling out new iced green tea fruit refreshers just in time for the summer season.

“After a long and challenging spring, people are looking for much-needed moments of mental and physical refresh,” the Canton-based coffee chain said in a news release. “As summer arrives, Dunkin’ has prepared the perfect way to give its guests that new glow and a boost of brightness, energy, and excitement

The refreshers will be available starting Wednesday in two vibrant flavors, strawberry dragonfruit and peach passion fruit, according to the chain.

Dunkin’ says both beverages are under 200 calories, made without artificial dyes and flavor, and packed with B vitamins.

Medium-sized refreshers will be available all day through July 28 for just $2.

