CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ on Wednesday announced that it is rolling out an array of new iced drinks to celebrate summer, in addition to bringing back a popular coffee flavor.

The new “sun-sational” selection of summer sips include sunrise batch iced coffee, smoked vanilla cold brew with sweet cold foam, smoked vanilla iced latte, kombucha drinks, an ElectroBrew, and the return of cookie dough flavored coffees, the Canton-based coffee chain said in a news release.

The sunrise batch iced coffee is a medium roast featuring notes of cocoa and toasted nuts. Dunkin’ says the brew is a bright and smooth, full-bodied coffee featuring beans sourced from Kenya and Latin America. Customers can snag a cup for just $2 from June 23 through July 20.

The smoked vanilla cold brew with sweet cold foam creates a “s’mores-like taste reminiscent of summer nights by a campfire,” Dunkin said.

Dunkin’ says its smoked vanilla iced latte blends the brand’s rich, smooth espresso with smoked vanilla syrup.

The popular cookie dough swirl will be offered in Dunkin’ hot and iced coffee, frozen coffee, and frozen chocolate.

The ElectroBrew is said to be made by infusing cold brew with coconut water for a subtly sweet taste and burst of electrolytes with no added sugar.

Dunkin’ is testing its new kombucha drinks in two varieties, fuji apple berry and blueberry lemon.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)