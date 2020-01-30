Dunkin’ rolls out array of limited-time Valentine’s Day treats

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ is celebrating Valentine’s Day with an array of limited-time holiday menu items, including pink velvet drinks and heart-shaped doughnuts.

The Canton-based coffee chain announced this week that the sweet treats will be available through February at participating locations nationwide.

Dunkin’s Valentine’s Day beverages include a pink velvet macchiato and pink velvet latte. The drinks combine rich espresso with red velvet cake flavor and hints of cream cheese icing. When served with ice, they create a colorful pink-layered look. The latte is served with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and hot chocolate powder.

The popular heart-shaped brownie batter doughnut is also making a return. It’s stuffed with rich, chocolatey brownie batter-flavored buttercream filling and frosted with chocolate icing. The heart-shaped cupid’s choice doughnut is back as well, featuring Bavarian cream and strawberry-flavored icing.

