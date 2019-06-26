Dunkin rolls out new Hershey’s-themed coffee flavors for the summer

(WHDH) — In the mood for a new coffee flavor? Dunkin is offering several new flavors to their menu this summer with a distinctly Hershey’s theme.

The popular coffee chain is rolling out a Kit Kat Coolatta that will have real bits of Kit Kat bars. Other additions include Heath and Hershey’s Cookies N’ Creme iced coffee flavors.

In addition, Dunkin says it will offer a Cookies N’ Creme donut as well as a sweet BBQ bacon breakfast sandwich.

The new flavors will be available at participating Dunkin restaurants starting on Wednesday.

In addition to the new flavors, customers will have an opportunity to win a “Sweet Escape” trip for 2 to the Bahamas. More information on the contest is available here.

Dunkin is also celebrating the upcoming series in London between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees by throwing a “tea party.” During the promotion, medium iced teas are just $1.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)