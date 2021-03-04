Dunkin’ rolls out new jelly beans that taste like your favorite iced coffee flavors

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ on Thursday announced that it is rolling an assortment of jelly beans that taste like popular iced coffee flavors as the Easter holiday approaches.

The Canton-based coffee chain teamed up with Frankford Candy to create the jelly beans, which are inspired by Dunkin’s signature iced coffee, including French vanilla, caramel latte, butter pecan, toasted coconut, and hazelnut, according to news release.

The jelly beans will be available for a limited time at Walgreens and Rite Aid locations.

Dunkin’ says the sweet snack will cost $3.49 per bag.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)