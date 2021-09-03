BOSTON (WHDH) - Dunkin’ has officially begun offering its pumpkin-flavored drinks at its stores across the nation, despite the fact that fall hasn’t officially arrived yet.

The popular coffee chain took to twitter to address critics that claim it’s too early to release fall-inspired specialty drinks.

“You judge me for my coffee now, wait ’til you see my iced coffee in the winter,” the official Dunkin’ account tweeted on Friday.

