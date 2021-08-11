CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ on Wednesday announced that it will be bringing back it’s fall menu earlier than ever before.

“It may still be warm outside, but Dunkin’ is turning up the pumpkin heat earlier than ever before with an incredible fall menu,” the Canton-based coffee chain said in a news release.

The fall menu, which is slated to launch on Aug. 18, will include a new pumpkin cream cold brew and the pumpkin spice signature latte, classic pumpkin flavored coffees, and pumpkin doughnuts, muffins, and doughnut holes.

Dunkin is also rolling out new apple cranberry refreshers and an apple cider doughnut.

A new limited-batch, 100 percent Guatemalan coffee with less acidity and sharpness than other roasts will also be made available.

All Dunkin’ customers will be able to order a medium pumpkin cream cold brew or a medium pumpkin spice signature latte for $3 through Sept. 14.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)