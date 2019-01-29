Dunkin’ to celebrate opening of new downtown Boston stores by giving away $50 gift cards

BOSTON (WHDH) - Will you be in Boston on Wednesday? If so, be sure to join Dunkin’ as the coffee chain celebrates the re-opening of two of its newly remodeled “next generation” stores.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 16 Tremont St. at 9 a.m. and at 715 Boylston St at 12 p.m. Both locations will offer free samples of the brand’s new espresso drinks and a chance for customers to be surprised with Dunkin’-themed swag and $50 Dunkin’ gift cards.

Dunkin’ will donate $1 from every beverage sold at the stores on Wednesday to The Greater Boston Food Bank.

The stores were redesigned as part of a multi-million dollar investment aimed to bring guests an in-store experience offering greater speed, convenience, customization and variety of innovative product.

