Dunkin’ to celebrate Red Sox World Series win with $1 coffee

BOSTON (WHDH) - Heading to the Boston Red Sox World Series parade on Wednesday morning? Be sure to stop at Dunkin’ for a dirt cheap pick-me-up!

The coffee chain is celebrating Boston’s historic victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers with $1 hot or iced coffee for DD Perks members.

The offer is good at locations in Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Essex and Clinton counties in New York.

“Dunkin’ shares our fans’ pride, excitement, and appreciation for the Red Sox’s remarkable year, and we are so happy to help celebrate a truly wonderful day for the region,” said Dana Reid, Senior Director of Integrated Marketing at Dunkin’ Brands.

Boston has won four World Series titles since 2004.

Wednesday’s parade is slated to begin at 11 a.m.

