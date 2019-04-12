Dunkin’ to celebrate start of playoffs with Boston Celtics ticket giveaway

BOSTON (WHDH) - Are you amped for the start of playoff basketball in Boston? Dunkin’ and the Celtics have teamed up for a ticket giveaway on Saturday.

Dunkin’ representatives, Celtics street teamers, and Lucky the leprechaun will be at the coffee shop at 59 Causeway Street at 9:30 a.m. to celebrate Sunday’s playoff game against the Indiana Pacers.

The team will be surprising fans with “fun giveaways and tickets to upcoming playoff games,” according to the coffee chain.

DD Perks members are also eligible to receive a medium hot or iced coffee for just a $1 on game day when they pay with an enrolled Dunkin’ card.

Sunday’s game tips off at 1 p.m. at TD Garden.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)