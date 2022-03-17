BOSTON (WHDH) - Dunkin’ customers will have the chance to win money and tickets to an upcoming Celtics game during a St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Boston on Thursday.

The Canton-based coffee chain is holding an in-store event at its restaurant at 59 Causeway St., where one grand prize winner will be randomly selected to win $1,000 and a pair of tickets to a Celtics game.

The event is slated to run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a total of 10 pairs of tickets will be given away.

Lucky, the Celtics mascot, and Cuppy, the Dunkin’ mascot, will also be on-site to pose for pictures with fans.

