CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ will be giving away free beverages to customers next week as they take over National Coffee Day.

The coffee chain announced Tuesday that they decided to rename National Coffee Day to National Dunkin’ Day.

In honor of their decision, they will be giving away free medium hot or ice coffee with any purchase at Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide on Sept. 29.

“For so many Americans, Dunkin’ equals coffee, and coffee equals Dunkin’… there is simply no other coffee choice,” said Drayton Martin, Vice President, Brand Stewardship at Dunkin’. “We’re declaring National Coffee Day as National Dunkin’ Day to highlight how much our coffee means to people, and create an opportunity to raise a cup to everyone across the entire country who understands and appreciates how important that daily cup of Dunkin’ can be to keep running.”

Fans can also win a National Dunkin’ Day care package by commenting on Dunkin’s Instagram or Twitter post on Wednesday with the emoji that best describes themselves before having their Dunkin’ and by tagging a friend using #NationalDunkinDaySweepstakes.

A total of 100 winners will be randomly selected from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

