BOSTON (WHDH) - Dunkin’ will be giving away free coffee on Wednesday as well as an array of prizes, including Boston Bruins tickets.

DD Perks members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating Dunkin’ restaurants across New England on Feb. 9 and Feb. 16, according to the Canton-based coffee chain.

The following Dunkin’ restaurants will give out prizes and gift cards during in-store events on Feb. 9:

980 Eastern Ave. in Malden, Mass.

471 Amherst St. in Nashua, New Hampshire

765 State Rd. in Plymouth, Mass.

Dunkin’ says one lucky guest at each location will be randomly selected to win two tickets to an upcoming Bruins home game.

Special in-store giveaways will also take place in Beverly, Boston, and Sturbridge on Feb. 16.

