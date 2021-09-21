CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ on Tuesday announced that it will give away free cups of java next week in celebration of National Coffee Day.

DD Perks members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on Wednesday, Sept. 29, according to the Canton-based chain.

The free coffee offer includes Dunkin’s Original Blend or Dunkin’s Limited Batch Series coffees, 100% Guatemalan Hot Coffee, or Dunkin’ Midnight Hot Coffee along with Dunkin’s latest fall offerings.

Customers can activate the offer by scanning their loyalty ID at checkout, ordering ahead on the Dunkin’ app or paying with an enrolled Dunkin’ card.

