BOSTON (WHDH) - Dunkin’ is celebrating the beginning of March by giving customers at 17 locations a chance to win free espresso drinks and gift cards.

During special in-store events in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and New York, one lucky winner on Tuesday will be randomly selected to win free espresso for a month, according to the Canton-based coffee chain.

Customers who stop by during the events will also have the chance to be surprised with Dunkin’ gift cards.

The giveaways will take place in the following locations:

588 Washington St., Quincy, MA

180 Canal St., Boston, MA

2360 Cranberry Highway, West Wareham, MA

9 Route 103 W, Warner, NH

334 Waverly St., Framingham, MA

124 Newbury St., Peabody, MA

1600 Northampton Street, Holyoke, MA

1761 Allen Street, Springfield, MA

223 Newport Ave, Rumford, RI

629 George Washington Highway, Lincoln, RI

1016 Centerville Road, Warwick, RI

1779 Washington Street, South Auburn, ME

291 Carl Broggi Highway, Lebanon, ME

311 Cornelia Street, Plattsburgh, NY

177 Clinton Street, Killingworth, CT

694 N Colony Road, Wallingford, CT

1041 South Main Street, Cheshire, CT

Dunkin’ is also rolling out the shamrock macchiato, which layers the brand’s signature bold, smooth espresso over an Irish cream flavor.

