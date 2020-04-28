Dunkin’ to give free coffee, doughnuts to healthcare workers next week

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ announced Tuesday that it will be giving away free coffee and doughnuts to healthcare workers on National Nurses Day as a show of support for the frontline heroes who are working tirelessly to keep the public healthy and safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 6, the Canton-based coffee chain will be offering both a free medium coffee and a free doughnut to nurses and all healthcare workers at participating restaurants nationwide.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation also announced a $200,000 grant to the nonprofit “Hero Recharge.” The initiative will help healthcare professionals experiencing significant trauma as a result of their work and exposure to COVID-19.

Dunkin’ says it is also continuing to make deliveries and donations to hospitals, emergency sites, and first responders throughout the country.

