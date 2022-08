Dunkin’ is showing some love to Boston and southern New Hampshire teachers by offering them a free brew ahead of the start of the school year.

On Thursday, September 1, teachers can share with their local Dunkin’ employees that they’re teachers and will be treated to a free medium hot or iced coffee.

The company notes that teachers can also add the popular pumpkin flavor swirl in coffees.

The offer excludes cold brew and nitro cold brew.