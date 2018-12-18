Dunkin’ to open 2 new stores in Boston on Wednesday, give out $10K in gift cards

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dunkin’ lovers, rejoice! The coffee chain is opening a pair of “next generation concept” stores in Boston on Wednesday.

The new locations at 1443 Tremont St. and 100 Cambridge St. will feature a modern atmosphere and new and innovative technologies “to make running on Dunkin’ faster and more convenient than ever before,” according to the company.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the Tremont Street location at 9:30 a.m. and at the Cambridge Street location at 11:30 a.m.

Customers who attend the event will get an opportunity to sample lattes and cappuccinos, have the chance to be surprised with Dunkin’ swag, and win tickets to The Nutcracker.

As part of its “Dozen Days of Joy” campaign, Dunkin’ will also give out $10,000 worth of $5 Dunkin’ gift cards in the city.

Dunkin’ will also make a $1,000 donation to Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart’s YounGamerChanger Foundation, whose mission is to bring the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)