Dunkin’ to surprise 6 people with free coffee for a year on Wednesday

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ says it plans to surprise six lucky customers with free iced coffee for a year on Wednesday.

In celebration of iced coffee day, the Canton-based coffee chain announced that it will surprise six customers at Dunkin’ locations on Boylston Street in Boston, South Yarmouth, Bridgewater, Maynard, Milford, or Londonderry, New Hampshire.

The prize of free coffee for a year will be awarded via $598 Dunkin’ gift cards, the chain said.

Also on Wednesday, any iced coffee or cold brew will be available for just $1. All proceeds will benefit the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and its mission to bring happiness to kids battling hunger or illness.

