BOSTON (WHDH) - Dunkin’ unveiled its first-ever digital-only restaurant in Boston on Tuesday.

The restaurant, located adjacent to Boston Common, only fills digital orders that are placed in advance via the Dunkin’ mobile app or at an in-store kiosk.

The digital restaurant opened to the public on Aug. 18 at 22 Beacon St. but waited until Tuesday to host a special grand opening celebration.

Members of Bridge Over Troubled Waters, a local nonprofit providing life-changing services to homeless, runaway, and at-risk youth, were awarded a $1,000 donation from Dunkin’ business owner Sean Sullivan amid an official ribbon cutting ceremony.

Dunkin’ says the number of on-site employees at this location is consistent with restaurants utilizing traditional order-taking systems.

The on-site crew at the digital restaurant focuses on fulfilling orders with heightened speed and accuracy since customers are in control of ordering their food and beverages.

