CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ is showing its spicy side with its recently unveiled spicy ghost pepper donut.

The daring treat is a classic yeast donut ring, topped with a strawberry-flavored icing that features a blend of cayenne and ghost pepper, finished with red sanding sugar.

“Nuggets are on notice, sandwiches be warned, and move over tacos: a donut is now heating up the battle for spicy superiority,” Dunkin’ wrote in a press release.

The chain is now competing with other fast-food companies who have stepped into the spicy scene, including McDonald’s, which recently added spicy chicken nuggets to its menu.

Dunkin’ is encouraging consumers to surprise their friends with the spicy donut and post their reactions on social media by using the hashtag #DunkinSpicySide.

The spicy ghost pepper donut will be on the menu at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide until December.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)