Dunkin’ warns customers of data breach

(WHDH) — Dunkin’ is warning members of its popular “DD Perks” rewards program of a security breach in which unauthorized hackers may have gained private information.

The company said in a statement that one of their security vendors learned of third-parties that obtained usernames and passwords to log into some DD Perks accounts.

The security breach did not originate within the Dunkin’ systems and it’s believed hackers took advantage of breaches at other companies, according to the company.

The first and last names, email addresses, account numbers, and QR codes of DD Perks members may be comprised, the company warned.

Dunkin’ has since forced a password reset that required all of the potentially impacted account holders to log out and log back into their account using a new password.

Users are urged to create unique passwords for their accounts and not to reuse passwords used for other unrelated online accounts.

Dunkin’ says it has notified law enforcement of the data breach.

Anyone with questions or concerns can visit dunkindonuts.com or call consumer care at 800- 447-0013.

