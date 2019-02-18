Dunkin’ worker credited with saving life of trucker who suddenly collapsed outside NH rest stop

CANDIA, N.H. (WHDH) - Many good Samaritans, including a Dunkin’ Donuts worker who was trained in CPR, scrambled to save the life of a truck driver who recently collapsed in the snow outside of a rest stop in Candia, New Hampshire.

The 29-year-old truck driver, who is said to be from Tennessee, was clearing snow off of his rig when surveillance cameras captured the moment he suddenly keeled over and dropped to the ground.

“He just collapsed,” said Marie Bamford, manager of the Candia First Stop Country Store. “He tried to get back up, climbing up the front of the truck, but he collapsed again. Then he didn’t get up.”

A Dunkin’ Donuts customer who saw the man collapse told workers at the drive-thru window about what had happened, prompting April Merchant to spring into action, according to Bamford.

“She came running out. A customer came in and told her that somebody was on the ground,” Bamford explained. “She ran out and right away started performing CPR.”

Merchant worked tirelessly for several minutes in an effort to revive the man before emergency crews arrived at the scene.

The truck driver, whose name was not released, was eventually stabilized and taken to an area hospital. He is expected to be OK.

“April is a hero. She saved his life,” Bamford said. “We’re all very proud of her. She is a great person.”

In wake of the incident, Bamford said the truck stop owners plan to provide CPR training to all employees.

“What if this happens again and nobody knows CPR? We could save a life if we knew it,” she said.

The truck driver is expected to be released from the hospital later this week.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)