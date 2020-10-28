Dunkin’s holiday menu includes trio of festive drinks, new breakfast sandwich

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ is getting an early start on ringing in the holiday season as it revealed a new lineup of festive menu items on Wednesday.

Starting Nov. 4, the Canton-based coffee chain says it will be serving up fan-favorite flavors including the peppermint mocha latte, gingerbread latte, and chai oatmilk latte.

The peppermint mocha latte will be topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and hot chocolate powder, the gingerbread latte will be topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar, while the chai oatmilk latte will feature a mix of spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg.

Dunkin’ is also rolling out a sourdough breakfast sandwich, which features cherrywood smoked bacon, two fried eggs, and aged Wisconsin white cheddar cheese.

Anyone who orders a drink from Dunkin’ this holiday season will get it served in a cup that features the word “Cheersin” on the front.

To get people into the holiday spirit, Dunkin’ says it created its own jingle, along with a full music video with special appearances from various TikTok stars.

Dunkin’ will also be asking customers for $1 donations to raise money for children battling hunger or illness.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)