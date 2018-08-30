Dunstable man facing aggravated sexual assault charge

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 22-year-old Dunstable man is facing an aggravated sexual assault charge after a female victim said he assaulted her at a home in Nashua, New Hampshire in July, police said.

Nashua police officers arrested John Hunt on a warrant about 2:59 p.m. Wednesday.

Detectives from the department’s Special Investigations Division received a report of a sexual assault about 1:10 p.m. on July 22 from a female victim known to Hunt who said he had sexually assaulted her at a residence in Nashua.

Although the victim was uninjured, she did go to an area hospital for evaluation and was later released.

An investigation resulted in police obtaining an arrest warrant for Hunt on a charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault, special felony.

Hunt was released on $7,500 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 13.

