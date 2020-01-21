Dustin Pedroia’s future with Red Sox in doubt after suffering ‘significant setback’ in rehab

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dustin Pedroia’s future with the Boston Red Sox is in doubt after the longtime second baseman suffered a “significant setback” while rehabbing his injured left knee, the team confirmed Tuesday.

The 36-year-old was working to make a comeback in 2020 but his status for Spring Training is now “uncertain,” Red Sox spokesman Kevin Gregg said in a statement.

Pedroia, a four-time All-Star and one-time American League MVP, first injured the knee in 2017. He has since undergone several surgical procedures.

Gregg didn’t detail the nature of Pedroia’s latest injury. He has appeared in just nine games over the last two seasons.

Pedroia is slated to earn $13 million in 2020.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)