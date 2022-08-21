DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An 8-year-old got the treehouse of her dreams this month.

Libby Shepard, from Duxbury, is battling cancer and was in awe after she unlocked her new treehouse, now named “Libby’s Spectacular Treehouse,” which is modeled after the Swiss Family Robinson treehouse at Disney World.

“I was so excited. I didn’t even have any words for it because it was so amazing,” Libby said.

The Make-A-Wish foundation of Massachusetts and Rhode Island teamed up with the community to build Libby’s custom designed tree house.

“It all starts with the child,” Sean Holleran from Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island said. “We ask a pretty simple question: If you could wish for one thing, what would it be?”

Libby’s family said the custom treehouse is a place where Libby is able to share the space with her siblings and play.

