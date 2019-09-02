Duxbury Beach reopens after closure prompted by shark eating whale

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - After being closed Sunday because of a shark eating a whale off shore, Duxbury Beach re-opened Monday, officials said.

Multiple people took photos and video of a great white shark taking bites out of a dead minke whale off the coast of Duxbury on Sunday. The shark’s leisurely meal prompted officials to close the beach.

The whale carcass was removed from the area Monday, according to Duxbury police, who said swimming was “reopen at your own risk.”

The whale carcass has been removed from Duxbury Beach and swimming is now reopen at your own risk. Any suspected shark sightings please call 911. — DPD Beach Operations (@DPD_Beach_Ops) September 2, 2019

