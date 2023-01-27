DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Duxbury residents gathered together Thursday night at a candlelight vigil to grieve the loss of two young children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother.

The standing-room-only vigil at Holy Family Church came a day after Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said an arrest warrant has been issued for Lindsay Clancy, 32, the mother of the three children located by first responders on Tuesday. She is currently hospitalized in police custody.

“Everybody needs to come together and this is a community that supports everyone,” said resident Nancy McCarthy.

Clancy is to be charged with two counts of homicide and three counts each of strangulation, and assault and battery with a deadly weapon, according to Cruz’s office. Clancy was hospitalized along with her 7-month-old infant boy after crews were called to the family’s house on Summer Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers responded to the residence after police say her husband reported an attempted suicide that involved Clancy trying to jump from a window at the home.

When they entered the building, officers said they found two children, a 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, both unconscious and with obvious signs of trauma. The children were taken to a hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The Duxbury community is now offering support to the first responders who were at the scene of the tragedy. Police Chief Michael Carbone said all officers and firefighters who were on duty Tuesday were given Wednesday off and are being cared for by their Critical Incident Stress Management team.

