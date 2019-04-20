Duxbury fire crews responding to transformer fire

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Duxbury firefighters are working to extinguish a transformer fire.

Fire officials want to know if Acorn Street residents are without power following “numerous explosions” from a transformer, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Eversource officials have been notified.

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency has not reported any outages in the area.

Do you have power??? Some in the Acorn street area might not! Engine 3 on scene of this pole fire with numerous explosions from the transformer. We have notified @EversourceMA pic.twitter.com/De6AWtpIT8 — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) April 20, 2019

