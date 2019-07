DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Duxbury firefighters raced to the rescue of a cat named Elton that found itself stuck 50 feet up in a tree.

The department shared photos Friday of crews using a ladder truck to save the cat.

Fire officials called the incident “an additional training opportunity.”

In between emergency calls today we were able to work a little ladder training in. DXFD assisted Elton the cat out of a tree. The area was easily accessible with our Ladder 1 and was much appreciated by Elton who was 50’ up. An additional training opportunity for #DXFD pic.twitter.com/uUvXw5LMEf — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) July 5, 2019

