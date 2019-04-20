Duxbury fire crews work to extinguish transformer fire

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Duxbury firefighters are working to extinguish a transformer fire.
Crews want to know if Acorn Street residents are without power following “numerous explosions” from a transformer, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
Eversource officials have been notified.
Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency has not reported any outages in the area.
