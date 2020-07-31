DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Duxbury Fire Department has become the first in the nation to offer all its staff biometric rings as they look to identify COVID-19 and help their firefighters stay healthy.

Firefighters will sport Oura biometric rings, which will track their vital signs, including pulse, temperature and sleep cycles, in order to indicate when they are run down or susceptible to illness.

The vital signs can be monitored from their smartphones and will allow them to be more aware of their health.

The cost of each Oura ring was under $300 and the department says they issued them on a voluntary basis.

More than 90 percent of the department volunteered to wear the ring.

Duxbury Fire Chief Kevin Nord said this investment will be helpful in the short term when tracking COVID-19 and in the long term for monitoring overall health.

“I just wanted to give the men and women another tool to keep them healthy,” he said.

The Duxbury Fire Department becomes the first fire department in the country to offer all of its staff @ouraring biometric rings. In an effort to identify COVID-19 these rings track a Firefighter’s vital signs including pulse, temperature and sleep cycles. #DXFD #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/B2A8P1cTK8 — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) July 31, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)