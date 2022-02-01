DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Duxbury Fire Department responded to multiple carbon monoxide calls over the past three days.

The calls were detected by carbon monoxide alarms, which saved lives, fire officials said.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless gas that can be fatal.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include dull headache, weakness, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, shortness of breath, confusion, blurred vision, and loss of consciousness.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms, or if their carbon monoxide detector is activated, is urged to exit the building immediately and call 911.

Over the last three days, DXFD had multiple Carbon Monoxide (CO) calls. CO is an invisible, odorless, and colorless gas that can be fatal. These calls were detected by CO alarms which saved lives. Please follow these guidelines to help keep you and your family safe from CO.#dxfd pic.twitter.com/FBGymLULXj — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) February 1, 2022

