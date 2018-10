DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a blaze that consumed a parked car Friday afternoon.

Flames and thick smoke overtook the vehicle which was parked at the Hall’s Corner Gulf gas station, according to a video posted to Duxbury fire department’s Twitter page.

It is not clear what started the fire or if any injuries resulted.

