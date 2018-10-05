Duxbury firefighters battle car fire

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Duxbury firefighters battled a blaze that consumed a car on Route 3 Friday.

Flames and thick smoke overtook the vehicle on the northbound side of Route 3 leaving behind the charred frame, according to a post on the Duxbury fire department’s Twitter page.

Crews can be seen spraying the car in the breakdown lane.

It is unclear what started the fire.

