DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Duxbury firefighters delivered a healthy baby girl in the back of an ambulance Friday.

In a post on Twitter, the department wrote, “It’s a girl!!! DXFD firefighters delivered a healthy baby girl this morning in the back of our ambulance. Congratulations to the Costecscu family!!”

