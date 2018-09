DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews in Duxbury extinguished a 1-acre brush fire Tuesday, according to the Duxbury Fire Department.

Firefighters battled the intense heat to put out the fire, which occurred off Tobey Garden Street.

During the blaze, Duxbury fire responded to four separate medical calls.

