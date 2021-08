DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Duxbury firefighters were returning from a call Thursday afternoon when they spotted a reptile in need of some assistance.

The firefighters exited their truck and helped the turtle safely make its way across the street, warning residents to watch out for turtles while driving.

Lucky for this turtle we were returning from a call when we spotted him! We stopped and gave him a little help crossing the street. Stay safe out there and #watchforturtles #DXFD pic.twitter.com/r7v0PifhzK — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) August 12, 2021

