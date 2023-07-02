DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Duxbury firefighters came to the aid of three baby turkeys that needed rescuing from a storm drain.
One firefighter climbed down, with a gas meter attached, and gathered the baby turkeys into a 5-gallon bucket, according to a post shared on social media.
“They were reunited with their watchful momma chirping her appreciation,” the post read.
