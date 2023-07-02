DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Duxbury firefighters came to the aid of three baby turkeys that needed rescuing from a storm drain.

One firefighter climbed down, with a gas meter attached, and gathered the baby turkeys into a 5-gallon bucket, according to a post shared on social media.

“They were reunited with their watchful momma chirping her appreciation,” the post read.

#DXFD was called to rescue 3 baby turkeys in a storm drain. One firefighter climbed down, with a gas meter attached, and corralled them into a 5 gallon bucket. They were reunited with their watchful momma chirping her appreciation 🦃🦃🦃 pic.twitter.com/mqyHFEDCjG — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) July 2, 2023

